Vacation fun for everyone
Performing in the circus, discovering the animal world
The first semester is over, now it's time to enjoy your free time. It won't be boring in Vienna!
The school reports have been distributed and the vacations have officially begun. If you're not going on a (ski) vacation, don't be sad, there are plenty of ways to pass the time in Vienna. Here are a few ideas:
- Ice skating at a special price: On your skates, get set, go! With the WIENXTRA vacation play pass, you can get discounted tickets for the Wiener Eistraum, the Eisring Süd, the EisStadthalle and the Engelmann artificial ice rink from February 3 to 7.
- Immersium: The "Planet of the Animals" exhibition at the Immersium adventure museum is brand new. Tickets at: immersium.com.
- Play Days at City Hall: From February 6 to 8, the ballroom of Vienna City Hall will be transformed into a giant play world every day from 2 pm to 7 pm. Over 150 gaming tables with a wide selection of board games await visitors free of charge.
- Dive into underwater worlds: At the Natural History Museum, children can experience the fascinating world of coral reefs, seagrass meadows and kelp forests. They meet prehistoric sea creatures and build a colorful coral reef together. The offer is free and accessible without registration.
- Join in the circus: Every day at the Seversaal indoor playground, it's curtain up for your own circus show! From Monday to Thursday from 10 am.
- Digi Park: Whatever the weather, you can enjoy your vacation days at Digi Park (22nd, Rennbahnweg 40). The indoor arcade has 105 slot machines from all over the world. Admission is free.
