Mayer stays as chairman, leaves as secretary general

"I have already experienced a number of upheavals both in the party and in the various government constellations. The situation was particularly challenging for me when I was elected as the party's leader in February 2021 following Daniela Gutschi's move to the provincial government. In order to ensure a smooth handover, stability and continuity in the Salzburg People's Party, the position of Secretary General, which I have held ever since, was created. As Niki Stampfer now fulfills the role of Provincial Managing Director in full, it is no longer necessary to maintain the function of Secretary General. This function will therefore be relinquished as of February 1, 2025, so that I can concentrate fully on my position as Club Chairman," said Mayer.