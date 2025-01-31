Parliament
Mayer stays as chairman, leaves as secretary general
After 22 years of working together, Wolfgang Mayer, the black chairman of the provincial parliament, was considering leaving office when Governor Wilfried Haslauer steps down in the summer. However, things have turned out differently.
Due to the special personal connection, the question has arisen in recent weeks for Mayer to end the political path he started together with Wilfried Haslauer in 2003 and also to start a new chapter in his professional life after 22 years of full-time politics. After careful consideration, Wolfgang Mayer has now decided to remain available as a member of parliament for the Salzburg People's Party.
"The job is close to my heart"
"The challenges are getting bigger and more complex. If I can use my experience and expertise in the provincial parliament to help make this government successful in the interests of the people, I will be happy to do so. I really enjoy my political work and my work in the state parliament and the Salzburg People's Party is close to my heart," says Mayer.
"I have already experienced a number of upheavals both in the party and in the various government constellations. The situation was particularly challenging for me when I was elected as the party's leader in February 2021 following Daniela Gutschi's move to the provincial government. In order to ensure a smooth handover, stability and continuity in the Salzburg People's Party, the position of Secretary General, which I have held ever since, was created. As Niki Stampfer now fulfills the role of Provincial Managing Director in full, it is no longer necessary to maintain the function of Secretary General. This function will therefore be relinquished as of February 1, 2025, so that I can concentrate fully on my position as Club Chairman," said Mayer.
Acknowledgements from within the ranks
"I would like to thank Wolfgang Mayer for his work as Secretary General. I will be working intensively on the reorientation of the Salzburg People's Party in my role as executive party leader, so that together we can solve the tasks and challenges of the future for the people of Salzburg," says Karoline Edtstadler.
"In more than 20 years together, I have worked excellently with Wolfgang Mayer, I thank him for his great commitment and loyalty; without Wolfgang Mayer's work, the successes that the Salzburg People's Party has achieved in these two decades would hardly have been possible. I am delighted that Wolfgang Mayer is prepared to remain as party chairman, thus ensuring continuity and stability in the provincial parliament," added provincial party chairman Wilfried Haslauer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
