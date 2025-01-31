Vorteilswelt
"Krone" soccer player poll

The closest three-way battle is between the coaches

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 05:32

Four trios have come out on top in the footballers' poll. Guido Burgstaller, Robert Klauß (both Rapid), Lisa-Marie Bauer (FC Bergheim) and Marco Sulzner (LASK) are currently in the lead in their respective categories. The highest voter turnout was for the Footballer of the Year award.

The 58th "Krone" Footballer of the Year Election is shaping up to be a thrilling three-way battle! The Footballer of the Year is exciting - Guido Burgstaller (Rapid) leads ahead of Christoph Baumgartner (RB Leipzig) and Alex Schlager (RB Salzburg). The high turnout for the Female Footballer of the Year is unbelievable: Lisa-Marie Bauer (FC Bergheim), Magdalena Sophie Neumann (Carinthians Spittal) and Valentina Mädl have pulled away from the rest of the field - as have the "Lottery Young Star" Marco Sulzner (LASK), Nikolaus Wurmbrand (Rapid) and Philipp Maybach (Austria). See all the intermediate results in the slideshow below.

The second interim result in the category "Footballer of the Year"
The second interim result in the category "Footballer of the Year"
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
The second interim result in the category "Footballer of the Year".
The second interim result in the category "Footballer of the Year".
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
The second interim result in the category "tipp3 Coach of the Year".
The second interim result in the category "tipp3 Coach of the Year".
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
The second interim result in the "Lottery Young Star" category.
The second interim result in the "Lottery Young Star" category.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

The closest race is for tipp3 Coach of the Year. Robert Klauß (Rapid) is just ahead of team boss Ralf Rangnick and Stephan Helm (Austria). Georg Weber, Managing Director of tipp3, likes all three. Weber says of Klauß, who was assistant coach to Rangnick and then Julian Nagelsmann in Leipzig: "I like his relaxed manner. His communication is always clear. He manages to keep his emotions in check. That's not easy in a club like Rapid, which thrives on emotion."

Rangnick's comprehensive view of current issues
The Viennese got to know and appreciate Rangnick personally during an advertising shoot for tipp3: "He is an open and approachable person who treats people with respect. Ralf is very interested in the people he talks to. It's no coincidence that the team players feel so valued by him." The economics graduate also emphasizes one thing: "I like the fact that Rangnick doesn't just focus on soccer, but also has a comprehensive view of current issues off the pitch. The way he takes a stand on social issues is what sets him apart."

Rapids' Robert Klauß leads the vote for tipp3 Coach of the Year.
Rapids' Robert Klauß leads the vote for tipp3 Coach of the Year.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Team boss Ralf Rangnick is in second place behind Klauß.
Team boss Ralf Rangnick is in second place behind Klauß.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Austria coach Stephan Helm is third.
Austria coach Stephan Helm is third.
(Bild: Raimund Nics / in.the.game.of.light)

Favorite player Felix Gasselich
And as an Austria supporter who as a youngster had the purple legend Felix Gasselich as his favorite player, Weber naturally thinks a lot of Helm: "After the elimination in the second qualifying round of the Conference League against Tampere, I believed it would be a difficult season. But Helm and the team surprised everyone afterwards."

Georg Weber, Managing Director of tipp3, has high regard for the current trio of coaches.
Georg Weber, Managing Director of tipp3, has high regard for the current trio of coaches.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
Georg Weber honored Christian Ilzer as tipp3 Coach of the Year in the "Krone" footballer poll 2023.
Georg Weber honored Christian Ilzer as tipp3 Coach of the Year in the "Krone" footballer poll 2023.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

Witnessing the European Championship victory against the Netherlands live in the stadium
The 2024 soccer highlight? There's only one match for Weber: "I was in the fan curve at Austria's European Championship match against the Netherlands in Berlin. I've rarely experienced such a rousing game and such an incredible atmosphere. It still moves me today."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
