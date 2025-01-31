The closest three-way battle is between the coaches

Rangnick's comprehensive view of current issues

The Viennese got to know and appreciate Rangnick personally during an advertising shoot for tipp3: "He is an open and approachable person who treats people with respect. Ralf is very interested in the people he talks to. It's no coincidence that the team players feel so valued by him." The economics graduate also emphasizes one thing: "I like the fact that Rangnick doesn't just focus on soccer, but also has a comprehensive view of current issues off the pitch. The way he takes a stand on social issues is what sets him apart."