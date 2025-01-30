Open letter
Star protest against “tearing down the firewall”
Numerous German stars and celebrities such as Daniel Brühl and Jella Haase have criticized the CDU/CSU's attempt to push through a tougher migration policy with votes from the AfD.
"This pact with the AfD is a historic breach of taboo," reads an open letter, which German "Vogue" was the first medium to publish in full. The initiators of the letter are actors Luisa Gaffron and Jonathan Berlin.
Breaking with "Never again!"
The signatories also include film and TV stars such as Karoline Herfurth, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Maximilian Mundt, Bjarne Mädel, Philip Froissant, Anna Maria Mühe, Caroline Peters, Jördis Triebel, Dimitrij Schaad, Albrecht Schuch, Joko & Klaas and musicians such as Bela B and Johannes Oerding. "The Union is prepared to adopt these rights with the ideological heirs of the perpetrators and to break with the historical consensus of "never again". In the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day," reads the letter, which is addressed to members of parliament from the CDU/CSU, FDP and BSW: "You have all said so often: "Never again is now!" So often you have said: "The firewall stands." But no, it is not you who are supporting it, you are dramatically destabilizing it ..."
It continues: "We, the civil society of this country, must now be this firewall and remind you of your promises. You are threatening to undermine fundamental rights with the help of right-wing extremists and are thus helping the AfD to gain influence and power - even at a legislative level, should the next vote on Friday make common cause with them."
Vote on draft law imminent
On Friday, the German parliament will vote on a draft law proposed by the CDU/CSU. It contains concrete regulations to curb migration. In addition to the AfD, the FDP and the BSW have already signaled their support. On Wednesday, the Bundestag narrowly approved a CDU/CSU motion that provides for the rejection of asylum seekers at German borders. A total of 187 CDU/CSU MPs, 75 AfD MPs, 80 members of the FDP parliamentary group and 6 non-attached members voted in favor. Together, that is 348 votes. 344 MPs voted against.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.