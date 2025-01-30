Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Open letter

Star protest against “tearing down the firewall”

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 15:39

Numerous German stars and celebrities such as Daniel Brühl and Jella Haase have criticized the CDU/CSU's attempt to push through a tougher migration policy with votes from the AfD. 

0 Kommentare

"This pact with the AfD is a historic breach of taboo," reads an open letter, which German "Vogue" was the first medium to publish in full. The initiators of the letter are actors Luisa Gaffron and Jonathan Berlin.

Breaking with "Never again!"
The signatories also include film and TV stars such as Karoline Herfurth, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Maximilian Mundt, Bjarne Mädel, Philip Froissant, Anna Maria Mühe, Caroline Peters, Jördis Triebel, Dimitrij Schaad, Albrecht Schuch, Joko & Klaas and musicians such as Bela B and Johannes Oerding. "The Union is prepared to adopt these rights with the ideological heirs of the perpetrators and to break with the historical consensus of "never again". In the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day," reads the letter, which is addressed to members of parliament from the CDU/CSU, FDP and BSW: "You have all said so often: "Never again is now!" So often you have said: "The firewall stands." But no, it is not you who are supporting it, you are dramatically destabilizing it ..."

It continues: "We, the civil society of this country, must now be this firewall and remind you of your promises. You are threatening to undermine fundamental rights with the help of right-wing extremists and are thus helping the AfD to gain influence and power - even at a legislative level, should the next vote on Friday make common cause with them."

Vote on draft law imminent
On Friday, the German parliament will vote on a draft law proposed by the CDU/CSU. It contains concrete regulations to curb migration. In addition to the AfD, the FDP and the BSW have already signaled their support. On Wednesday, the Bundestag narrowly approved a CDU/CSU motion that provides for the rejection of asylum seekers at German borders. A total of 187 CDU/CSU MPs, 75 AfD MPs, 80 members of the FDP parliamentary group and 6 non-attached members voted in favor. Together, that is 348 votes. 344 MPs voted against.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf