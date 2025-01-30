Star protest against “tearing down the firewall”

Breaking with "Never again!"

The signatories also include film and TV stars such as Karoline Herfurth, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Maximilian Mundt, Bjarne Mädel, Philip Froissant, Anna Maria Mühe, Caroline Peters, Jördis Triebel, Dimitrij Schaad, Albrecht Schuch, Joko & Klaas and musicians such as Bela B and Johannes Oerding. "The Union is prepared to adopt these rights with the ideological heirs of the perpetrators and to break with the historical consensus of "never again". In the week of Holocaust Remembrance Day," reads the letter, which is addressed to members of parliament from the CDU/CSU, FDP and BSW: "You have all said so often: "Never again is now!" So often you have said: "The firewall stands." But no, it is not you who are supporting it, you are dramatically destabilizing it ..."