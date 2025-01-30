Lawyer: “Mrs. Benko is anything but well”

Will his wife and sister have to testify?

The case surrounding the Benko foundations is made even more complex by Liechtenstein foundation law. And another factor could significantly complicate the Innsbruck proceedings: If, for example, Benko's wife Nathalie and his sister Verena are called to testify in court, they could recuse themselves if they are officially listed as defendants by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption. The WKStA is already investigating the sister at least - we reported.