Retreat of the country
The government stayed on the first floor to ponder
For Marlene Svazek, the media frenzy before the state government's closed meeting at the Hotel Cool Mama in Salzburg is "almost like in Vienna". The FPÖ leader is now familiar with these appearances as a coalition negotiator in the federal capital. However, there is no desire for a ministerial office in Vienna. Contrary to rumors to the contrary, her office confirmed once again on Tuesday that Svazek is staying in Salzburg. There is enough to do there anyway.
The governor arrived punctually at 8.59 am for his last government meeting. The rest of the government had already arrived in the seminar room of the Autobahn Hotel in high spirits. Ex-crown prince and young dad Stefan Schnöll was the earliest to arrive. The state government met on the first floor. The Skybar with its far-reaching views was reserved for hotel guests. With so many construction sites, it doesn't hurt to be down to earth.
At the closed meeting, the state leaders discussed their plans for the coming year and the reallocation of portfolios, as well as looking back on what has already been achieved. As reported, Svazek is to be given the labor market. Within the ÖVP, the economy and the municipalities will pass from state deputy Stefan Schnöll to the next state governor Karoline Edtstadler. Finance could go to Josef Schwaiger, State Councillor for Agriculture.
To round things off, there was top-class soccer
Despite new housing subsidies, house prices are still at record levels. Provincial Councillor Martin Zauner wants to counteract this with measures in regional planning and building law. Svazek would like to implement - depending on the political point of view - freedom of choice or a stove premium in childcare.
In view of a budget shortfall of almost 500 million euros, the financing will be very challenging. It was not for nothing that Haslauer put "budget issues" on the agenda. In the evening, the state government left the dry politics behind and watched the Champions League footballers from the state's Skybox.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
