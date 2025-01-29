The government stayed on the first floor to ponder

For Marlene Svazek, the media frenzy before the state government's closed meeting at the Hotel Cool Mama in Salzburg is "almost like in Vienna". The FPÖ leader is now familiar with these appearances as a coalition negotiator in the federal capital. However, there is no desire for a ministerial office in Vienna. Contrary to rumors to the contrary, her office confirmed once again on Tuesday that Svazek is staying in Salzburg. There is enough to do there anyway.