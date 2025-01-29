Kiteishvili: “Maybe I’ll stay forever!”

Already 1923 minutes in action

Kiteishvili still has big plans with the "Blacks". "I have goals that are actually obvious. I want to defend the title with Sturm - even though I know it won't be an easy task," says the stalwart, who has suffered so many setbacks through injury in the past, with a fighting spirit. "These injuries actually made me better in the end. I got to know my body better as a result, I now know what it needs and how I have to deal with it," says "Kite", who has played a strong 1923 minutes this season.