Against the cruel killing of Spanish greyhounds

Marching for more attention

Animal welfare organizations throughout Europe are protesting against this mistreatment and calling for a ban on hunting with galgos in Spain. In order to abolish traditions like this in the long term, it is important to bring about a change in thinking among the population. This is possible with educational work and public pressure. This is why the "Galgo March" will take place on Saturday, February 1, in Vienna (the second time) and in the Styrian capital Graz (the first time).



Click here for the online petition against the suffering of greyhounds in Spain