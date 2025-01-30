In Vienna and Graz
Against the cruel killing of Spanish greyhounds
Bred to die: Every year in Spain, thousands of galgos (Spanish greyhounds) are "disposed of" or brutally killed at the end of the hunting season. Animal rights activists across Europe are calling for an end to this cruel practice. The "Galgo March" will take place in Vienna and Graz on Saturday, February 1.
Hunting in the name of tradition: it is an annual event in Spain where galgueros (hunting dog breeders) pit their fastest dogs against each other. The animals chase a hare at speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour along the open railings. Accompanied by cars and quads that race across the fields of Spain to watch the competition live. The owner of the fastest dog is awarded a prize and receives prize money.
The "song of death"
While the winner is honored, the losers disappear without a trace - a sporting tradition that means a death sentence for most Galgos. At the end of the hunting season in February, the hunters sort out their dogs. Around 50,000 dogs are affected every year - the number of unreported cases is probably much higher!
Offended in their honor, some hunters punish and dispose of their animals for their poor performance in a bestial manner known as "playing the piano": the animal is hung with a rope around its neck. The tips of the hind legs hit the ground just like a piano player touches the keys. At some point, the dog's death throes come to an end.
Politicians are watching
Spain is the only country in the European Union where hunting with greyhounds is permitted. What's more, according to an amendment to the national animal welfare law, which came into force in September 2023, galgos and other hunting dogs are officially considered farm animals in Spain and are therefore exempt from animal welfare regulations.
"Galgo march" in Vienna and Graz
Peaceful protest against the abuse and mass killing of hunting dog breeds (galgos, podencos) in Spain
- February 1, 2025
Vienna: Meeting point at 1 pm at St. Stephen's Cathedral/Virgil Chapel in Vienna. Followed by animal blessing.
Graz: Meeting point at 1 pm, Mariahilferplatz
- Please note that muzzles and leashes are required by law !
- Information on the Galgo March in Vienna can be found at the SOS Galgos Austria association for Graz here.
Marching for more attention
Animal welfare organizations throughout Europe are protesting against this mistreatment and calling for a ban on hunting with galgos in Spain. In order to abolish traditions like this in the long term, it is important to bring about a change in thinking among the population. This is possible with educational work and public pressure. This is why the "Galgo March" will take place on Saturday, February 1, in Vienna (the second time) and in the Styrian capital Graz (the first time).
Click here for the online petition against the suffering of greyhounds in Spain
