Ladies’ slalom in Courchevel from 5 p.m. LIVE

The 29-year-old has had to take a break since the end of November, when she suffered an abdominal muscle injury with a seven-centimetre deep wound in a crash in the giant slalom in Killington on the way to what was supposed to be her 100th World Cup victory. This was followed by an operation in December and her return this winter was uncertain for some time. Now, exactly two months to the day after missing Killington, Shiffrin is making her return to the World Cup after a lot of snowfall in and around Courchevel, no doubt also driven by the approaching World Championships.