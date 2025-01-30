Ladies’ slalom in Courchevel from 5 p.m. LIVE

Shiffrin's comeback
One last time before the World Championships in Saalbach starting next week, the women's alpine skiing elite can make their own recommendations for nominations for the title fights today. The slalom, which will be held under floodlights in Courchevel (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.), should provide clarity in all camps as to who will be competing for World Championship medals on February 14. The race in France also offers excitement thanks to Mikaela Shiffrin's comeback.
The 29-year-old has had to take a break since the end of November, when she suffered an abdominal muscle injury with a seven-centimetre deep wound in a crash in the giant slalom in Killington on the way to what was supposed to be her 100th World Cup victory. This was followed by an operation in December and her return this winter was uncertain for some time. Now, exactly two months to the day after missing Killington, Shiffrin is making her return to the World Cup after a lot of snowfall in and around Courchevel, no doubt also driven by the approaching World Championships.
Even before the title fights, the record winner of World Cup races now has her second chance to perfect her 100 victories. For the time being, however, it will probably be more important for Shiffrin to get back into her racing rhythm. "The healing process is not over yet, but I feel strong enough to start," said the US American in the middle of last week when announcing her start on the "Today" show on US television. "I no longer have any pain, my muscles are working. Physically, I'm fine."
Good comeback ground for Shiffrin
Of course, you can't completely rule out an anniversary victory, precisely because it's Shiffrin. Since her first appearance in Courchevel a good 13 years ago, she has already celebrated several victories in slalom, giant slalom and even in the downhill; at the world championships there two years ago, she took gold in the giant slalom and silver in slalom and super-G. In her last Courchevel appearance to date in December 2023, Shiffrin finished second in the slalom behind Petra Vlhova, who is still absent following a cruciate ligament rupture, and ahead of Katharina Truppe from Carinthia.
Like Katharina Liensberger, Katharina Huber and Franziska Gritsch, the 29-year-old has a good chance of making the Austrian World Championship team in the slalom. However, the coaching team led by head coach Roland Assinger is always keen to see confirmation of performance. Truppe, eighth in Kranjska Gora, has a top ten place in the slalom, while Huber and Gritsch's maximum so far are tenth and eleventh respectively in Semmering. Liensberger clearly stands out with six top ten places, she was second in Levi, third in Semmering and fourth in Flachau.
The Vorarlberg native had to miss last week's giant slalom in Kronplatz in South Tyrol due to illness, but Liensberger was fit for the World Championship dress rehearsal. Just like Katharina Gallhuber, the 27-year-old's World Cup break was only one day shorter than Shiffrin's. The Lower Austrian's knee problems made the break necessary. An absolute top place is probably necessary for Gallhuber to be recommended for the World Championships, as she only recorded 25th and 16th places in Levi, Gurgl and Killington, as well as one retirement.
