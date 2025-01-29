Debate about child poverty ends up on the sidetrack

Her motion was rejected. With votes from the FP, the request was assigned to a committee. "This is a way of avoiding the problem. Not a single motion referred to the committee has ever made it back to the local council," says Ralf Drack, an independent local councillor. FP city councillor and social affairs officer Christa Raggl-Mühlberger disagrees: In order to be able to take measures, she needs valid figures. However, there are only records of 470 social welfare recipients: "We want to create measures for all those at risk of poverty - and that includes a single person who earns less than 1572 euros a month but does not apply for social welfare. We don't have these figures yet."