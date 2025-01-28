Bulls win in Tyrol
Clear fronts ensured with a late triple pack
The Bulls let a 2:0 lead slip away in Innsbruck, but ended up winning 6:2. Wukovits celebrated his comeback after ten weeks out injured. Baltram scored his first goal of the season and the 17-year-old Kolarik netted for the first time in the pros. But there was concern for defender Murphy.
After 70 seconds Hochkofler had already scored to make it 1:0, a little later the shock: defender Murphy was checked by Bär at the boards. Salzburg's puck pusher immediately curved into the dressing room with his left arm hanging down - and never returned to the ice.
With Lewington suspended, the Bulls only had five defensemen on board. Just like the heavily decimated bottom team, with whom the Bulls initially had an easy game. Kosmachuk also scored after a face-off to make it 2:0.
But that was it. An unfortunate Rowe pass led to the 1-2, Innsbruck even equalized with a penalty (Kolarik) - and the young, recently ill goalie Brandner began to work his magic for the Tyroleans. The decision was only made in the final period. In which the defending champions - Wukovits celebrated his comeback after ten weeks - scored within four minutes with goals from Nissner, Baltram (both back in the line-up like Bourke) and Rowe in between to make it 5:2. Kolarik provided the final point with his first professional goal in overtime.
"Of course we're delighted with Leon Kolarik for his first goal with us, he was really good," explained Oliver David. The Bulls coach also said: "We basically dominated Innsbruck well and had a lot of chances. But it was only in the final third that we were able to capitalize on them." Now it's time to take a breather before Villach on Friday.
The Salzburg team moved up to third place with their fourth win of the season over the Tyroleans. The KAC replaced Fehervar at the top with a 4-0 win in Hungary.
In the Alps Hockey League, the Red Bull Juniors picked up a point and were only beaten 2:3 in overtime in Jesenice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.