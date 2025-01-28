Clear fronts ensured with a late triple pack

But that was it. An unfortunate Rowe pass led to the 1-2, Innsbruck even equalized with a penalty (Kolarik) - and the young, recently ill goalie Brandner began to work his magic for the Tyroleans. The decision was only made in the final period. In which the defending champions - Wukovits celebrated his comeback after ten weeks - scored within four minutes with goals from Nissner, Baltram (both back in the line-up like Bourke) and Rowe in between to make it 5:2. Kolarik provided the final point with his first professional goal in overtime.