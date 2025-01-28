Ice Hockey League
KAC new ICE leader after 4:0 win at Fehervar!
The KAC has replaced Fehervar as ICE Hockey League leaders thanks to a clear victory in a direct duel!
The team from Klagenfurt clearly prevailed 4:0 (2:0, 1:0, 1:0) in the top game of the 46th round in Hungary on Tuesday evening. The "Red Jackets" now have a two-point lead over Fehervar with two games remaining. Salzburg lurk behind the top duo in third place. The "Bulls" won clearly 6:2 at bottom team Innsbruck.
The KAC got off to an energetic start in the top game and laid the foundations for victory in the first period. Jan Mursak (14th) and Nicholas Petersen (18th) gave them a deserved 2:0 lead. Fehervar were too harmless offensively throughout the game, but the "Red Jackets" kept the pressure on. Mathias From scored at the start of the middle third to make it 3:0 (22'). The KAC then went on to take the win without any problems, with Petersen netting again in the final period to make it 4:0 (57').
Salzburg struggled for a long time against bottom team Innsbruck. Only in the final third did the "Bulls" secure the away win with goals from Benjamin Nissner, Andrew Rowe, Florian Baltram and Leon Kolarik. Salzburg are still four points behind the KAC, but have played two games less than the leaders. The "Bulls" moved past Bolzano, who lost 2:1 in Ljubljana after a penalty shoot-out.
Wins also for Caps, 99ers and VSV
The Vienna Capitals were also able to celebrate, an evenly-matched game against Pustertal went into overtime after a 3-3 draw after 60 minutes - in which Jeremy Gregoire was the match-winner for the Caps, who remain tenth. Meanwhile, the Graz 99ers and VSV scored important victories in the battle for the top six. The Graz 99ers beat the Pioneers Vorarlberg 4-2 at home to consolidate fifth place, while VSV closed the gap on them in terms of points with a 4-3 win after overtime against Black Wings Linz (6th place).
