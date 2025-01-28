KAC new ICE leader after 4:0 win at Fehervar!

The KAC got off to an energetic start in the top game and laid the foundations for victory in the first period. Jan Mursak (14th) and Nicholas Petersen (18th) gave them a deserved 2:0 lead. Fehervar were too harmless offensively throughout the game, but the "Red Jackets" kept the pressure on. Mathias From scored at the start of the middle third to make it 3:0 (22'). The KAC then went on to take the win without any problems, with Petersen netting again in the final period to make it 4:0 (57').