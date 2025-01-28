Concern about copycats
Bomb threat at Völkermarkt school
There was another bomb threat: An e-mail had been received at the secondary school in Völkermarkt. The police arrived to search room after room - and fortunately found nothing. Once again, there are fears that such threats will be copied.
The police have to take every threat seriously, the officers have to search every building for which there is a bomb threat thoroughly for explosives, people have to be brought to safety, life in and around such buildings is completely different for this time, the fear resonates in everyone.
On Tuesday, such a bomb threat was received by e-mail at the secondary school in Völkermarkt. The police were alerted immediately. And once again, all the points had to be worked through. Soon the all-clear was given.
After the series of bomb threats at Carinthian schools, Carinthian train stations and public buildings throughout Austria, it seems that a copycat has been found again. In order not to give copycats, for example young people who would rather not go to school that day, the idea of such threats, the police prefer to keep such operations secret, which is of course hardly possible; too many people are involved, too many are affected.
Shortly after the search operation for the suspected explosives, another strange operation took place at the Völkermarkt school: Girls who were having gym class complained of itching. Their clothes and the air were examined. Doctors were unable to find anything alarming about the young people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
