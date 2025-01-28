KikaLeiner closes: 90% discount for bargain hunters

Those with "gravel protection" were lucky

For consumers, this means that they will have to buy on Wednesday and pick up any goods they ordered last. The liquidator has already informed all customers by letter whether he can still fulfill their orders or whether the contract will lapse. Those who took advantage of the "gravel protection" offered by Kika/Leiner are lucky if they have made advance payments. Their money was booked separately. As the "Krone" already reported, they should be fully compensated. However, several thousand of those affected can only register their claim in the bankruptcy proceedings (costs 25 euros) and will probably lose most of the amount they have paid.