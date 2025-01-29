New system to secure veterinary care

Restructuring in regions

The new system is part of an overall concept in which supply and disease veterinarians (VSTA) are replacing the regional veterinarian system. This will result in a restructuring into 27 VSTA regions, which will ensure a more flexible and effective distribution of veterinary services. "This not only enables nationwide coverage in livestock medicine, but also the fulfillment of official tasks such as disease control and food monitoring," explains State Veterinary Director Matthias Vill. The state is now providing 800,000 euros to secure remuneration for on-call services.