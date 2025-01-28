Vonn has a big World Championship dream: “I would love to …”

Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn could form a US dream team in the combined team event at the World Ski Championships. At least that's what Vonn would like for the premiere of the two-man event consisting of downhill and slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. "I would love to race with Mikaela, that would be great and I think it would probably be one of the coolest things ever," the 40-year-old told the German Press Agency, adding: "I've already said that to the coaches."