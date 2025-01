Around ten kilos of cannabis grown in the cellar

After extensive investigations by the Ebensee police, patrols from Ebensee and Bad Ischl carried out a search of a 47-year-old man's house due to a strong smell of cannabis and by order of the public prosecutor's office in Wels. At around 2.30 p.m. on January 7, professional cannabis cultivation equipment consisting of 65 plant pots, a precision scale with bowl, accessories for the cultivation equipment, a box with dried cannabis leaves without flower and fruit heads, as well as 9.6 kilograms of cannabis were seized in the cellar.