From the Streif via Vienna to “Team Odermatt”

But that's only partly true. Because after today's exams, he will be heading to the World Championship venue Saalbach, where a very special mission awaits him in the coming weeks. "I'm part of the Stöckli ski company's test team there," reveals Böck, who has already been out and about in Kitz with the Swiss company's poles. But how did this come about? "My company godfather is Christian Lödler. He's been Marco Odermatt's service man for many years and that's how it came about." Over the next few weeks, Kilian will become a kind of "traitor to his fatherland", doing everything he can to test the fastest skis for Odermatt and his compatriot and brand colleague Alexis Monney.