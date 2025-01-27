Stressful days
From the Streif via Vienna to “Team Odermatt”
A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student at Vienna University of Technology is currently experiencing a turbulent few weeks. After Kilian Böck bravely plunged into the valley as a forerunner on the Kitzbühel Streif last week and duly celebrated his Hahnenkamm debut in the "Londoner" on Saturday, he returned to the capital on Sunday, where two tests were scheduled. On Tuesday, it's on to Saalbach, where the Vorarlberg has a very special World Championship mission.
This week in Kitzbühel was an unbelievable experience for me," enthuses Kilian Böck from Lochau, who was able to start as a forerunner in the downhill and super-G on the legendary Streif and revealed: "Of course I also celebrated in the Londoner on Saturday."
However, the 22-year-old didn't have much time to party and relax. Because on Sunday he was already heading back to Vienna, where he has been studying mechanical engineering at the Technical University since the fall. "I had an exam in technical drawing on Monday and another in production engineering on Tuesday," says Kilian, who was very satisfied with his performance on the Hahnenkamm downhill.
"I was the fastest runner in the downhill and the gap wasn't too big in the super-G either." Is a comeback even on the cards - the SC Arlberg athlete ended his racing career in April 2023? "At the moment, I'm fully focused on my studies..."
But that's only partly true. Because after today's exams, he will be heading to the World Championship venue Saalbach, where a very special mission awaits him in the coming weeks. "I'm part of the Stöckli ski company's test team there," reveals Böck, who has already been out and about in Kitz with the Swiss company's poles. But how did this come about? "My company godfather is Christian Lödler. He's been Marco Odermatt's service man for many years and that's how it came about." Over the next few weeks, Kilian will become a kind of "traitor to his fatherland", doing everything he can to test the fastest skis for Odermatt and his compatriot and brand colleague Alexis Monney.
