Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stressful days

From the Streif via Vienna to “Team Odermatt”

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 14:08

A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student at Vienna University of Technology is currently experiencing a turbulent few weeks. After Kilian Böck bravely plunged into the valley as a forerunner on the Kitzbühel Streif last week and duly celebrated his Hahnenkamm debut in the "Londoner" on Saturday, he returned to the capital on Sunday, where two tests were scheduled. On Tuesday, it's on to Saalbach, where the Vorarlberg has a very special World Championship mission.

0 Kommentare

This week in Kitzbühel was an unbelievable experience for me," enthuses Kilian Böck from Lochau, who was able to start as a forerunner in the downhill and super-G on the legendary Streif and revealed: "Of course I also celebrated in the Londoner on Saturday."

However, the 22-year-old didn't have much time to party and relax. Because on Sunday he was already heading back to Vienna, where he has been studying mechanical engineering at the Technical University since the fall. "I had an exam in technical drawing on Monday and another in production engineering on Tuesday," says Kilian, who was very satisfied with his performance on the Hahnenkamm downhill.

"I was the fastest runner in the downhill and the gap wasn't too big in the super-G either." Is a comeback even on the cards - the SC Arlberg athlete ended his racing career in April 2023? "At the moment, I'm fully focused on my studies..."

But that's only partly true. Because after today's exams, he will be heading to the World Championship venue Saalbach, where a very special mission awaits him in the coming weeks. "I'm part of the Stöckli ski company's test team there," reveals Böck, who has already been out and about in Kitz with the Swiss company's poles. But how did this come about? "My company godfather is Christian Lödler. He's been Marco Odermatt's service man for many years and that's how it came about." Over the next few weeks, Kilian will become a kind of "traitor to his fatherland", doing everything he can to test the fastest skis for Odermatt and his compatriot and brand colleague Alexis Monney. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf