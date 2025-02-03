Puzzle fun for young and old

For young and old

The "Austria Puzzle Series" is a classic for all those who want to be inspired by Austria's most beautiful landscapes and sights when jigsawing. Whether it's the legendary Hallstatt, the Vordere Gosausee lake or the impressive Grossglockner High Alpine Road - each motif takes you to a different dreamlike corner of the country. High-quality workmanship and razor-sharp images make the puzzle series a must for anyone who wants to relax and discover the beauty of Austria.