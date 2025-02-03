Take part & win
Puzzle fun for young and old
For International Puzzle Day on January 29, a very special promotion awaits: Ravensburger is giving away 5x2 exclusive puzzle sets. A "Puzzle UP!" for children and an Austria puzzle for adults will provide tricky fun and unforgettable moments. Take part now and win!
January 29 is International Puzzle Day - a day dedicated to puzzling fun. Ravensburger is celebrating this special occasion with two highlights that will delight puzzle fans of all ages: the "Puzzle UP!" series for children, which playfully promotes fine motor skills and concentration, and the popular "Austria Puzzle Series", which brings the beauty of local landscapes to 1,000 pieces in high-quality workmanship.
The "Austria Puzzle Series" is a classic for all those who want to be inspired by Austria's most beautiful landscapes and sights when jigsawing. Whether it's the legendary Hallstatt, the Vordere Gosausee lake or the impressive Grossglockner High Alpine Road - each motif takes you to a different dreamlike corner of the country. High-quality workmanship and razor-sharp images make the puzzle series a must for anyone who wants to relax and discover the beauty of Austria.
The "Puzzle UP!" will delight younger puzzlers. With age-appropriate motifs and different levels of difficulty, children learn to improve their concentration, fine motor skills and stamina in a fun way. An exciting knowledge booklet complements the puzzles and invites children to make additional discoveries.
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5 packages consisting of 1 puzzle each from the Austria series as well as a "Puzzle UP!" for the young puzzlers. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw! The closing date for entries is January 31, 09:00.
