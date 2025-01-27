Bavaria: climate activist not allowed to become a teacher

Activist defends herself with reference to the constitution

Poettinger herself sees this assessment as an injustice. "I am a Marxist, but at the same time an advocate of the Basic Law and the Bavarian Constitution," she emphasizes. It has always been important to her to stand up for democracy and the Basic Law, even if she rejects capitalism. "Consequently, it must be possible to reject capitalism, at least in part, while respecting the Basic Law," she says.