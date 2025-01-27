Is she too radical?
Bavaria: climate activist not allowed to become a teacher
In times of teacher shortages, Germany is also desperately looking for staff. This makes a decision in Bavaria all the more astonishing: according to a media report, a well-known climate activist has been banned from completing the second, practical phase of teacher training despite successfully completing her teacher training.
In a letter obtained by the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", the Ministry of Education explains that Lisa Poettinger's "activities and membership" in extremist organizations are not compatible with the requirements for a teacher. Her commitment against lignite mining and her participation in protests against the International Motor Show in Munich (IAA) are particularly criticized.
"Not compatible with the basic democratic order"
Poettinger was a member of the group "Offenes Antikapitalistisches Klimatreffen München", which is recognized as a legal organization. "Profit maximization" is a "phrase associated with the concepts of communist ideology", according to the ministry in its statement. This is not compatible with the free democratic basic order.
Activist defends herself with reference to the constitution
Poettinger herself sees this assessment as an injustice. "I am a Marxist, but at the same time an advocate of the Basic Law and the Bavarian Constitution," she emphasizes. It has always been important to her to stand up for democracy and the Basic Law, even if she rejects capitalism. "Consequently, it must be possible to reject capitalism, at least in part, while respecting the Basic Law," she says.
In her own argumentation, she refers to the Federal Constitutional Court, which has ruled in the past that the Basic Law does not directly stipulate a particular economic order.
Ministry fears call for political upheaval
However, the Ministry of Culture has made it clear that it sees Poettinger's political statements and activism as a threat to trust in public administration. In particular, the slogan "System change not climate change", which Poettinger used during her protests, is interpreted by the ministry as a call for political upheaval. "This slogan can be understood not only as a call for climate neutrality," says the ministry, "but as a call for fundamental system change."
In addition, several investigations are currently underway against Poettinger. One case relates to protests against coal mining in Lützerath, North Rhine-Westphalia, during which Poettinger allegedly resisted law enforcement officers and also physically assaulted them. Another case concerns the destruction of AfD election posters, in which Poettinger had publicly stated that she had "taken back" such posters because she did not want to accept "inhuman ideologies".
Decision is practically a professional ban
The decision not to admit Poettinger to the traineeship means that she is practically banned from her profession. Without the traineeship, she would also be unable to find employment at private schools. She herself opposes this decision and argues that her political stance and activism are in line with the values of the Basic Law.
"I see it as my duty to protect the basis of our existence. A sense of responsibility for nature and the environment is one of Bavaria's top educational goals," Poettinger said in a recent statement. However, the Ministry of Education sees no excuse for her allegedly unlawful actions and emphasizes that there is no tolerance for politically motivated breaches of the law.
Decision reminiscent of the 1970s
This case raises questions that go far beyond the individual case. After all, the vetting of applicants for the civil service for their loyalty to the constitution was a particularly controversial topic in the 1970s and 1980s, especially with regard to left-wing political activities. The so-called Radikalenerlass (Radical Decree) of 1972 led to numerous teachers in the Federal Republic of Germany being excluded from civil servant status due to their political convictions.
In Bavaria, this practice continued until 1991. More recently, there has been renewed discussion as to whether such checks should be carried out more frequently in light of the rise in right-wing extremism.
Activist wants to defend herself
The case of Lisa Poettinger shows that it is still possible to influence the political views of applicants for the civil service in individual cases. Poettinger still has the option of appealing against this decision, which she will probably do. In any case, this case could reignite the debate about political convictions and their compatibility with a career as a civil servant in Germany.
