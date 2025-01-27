Bankruptcy worth millions: Travel company finally facing the end

Company founded at the end of the 80s

"Travel Europe Reiseveranstaltungs GmbH" was founded in 1989. According to Creditreform, its area of activity was the organization of group tours. These tours were "predominantly cultural tours in Europe, offered as guided group tours". The main source markets (customers' markets) were France, Spain and the United Kingdom. The main target markets (destinations), on the other hand, were Croatia, Portugal and Austria, according to a Creditreform press release at the time.