Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Over 100 employees

Bankruptcy worth millions: Travel company finally facing the end

Nachrichten
27.01.2025 08:41

Bad news from the economy at the beginning of the week: the Tyrolean travel company Travel Europe, which is facing bankruptcy despite corona millions, is finally on the brink of collapse. Talks with various investors have failed, Creditreform reported early on Monday.

0 Kommentare

Restructuring proceedings without self-administration were opened for the assets of the company "Travel Europe Reiseveranstaltungs GmbH", based in Stans (Schwaz district), on 7 January at the Innsbruck Regional Court on the basis of an application for self-administration.

"Talks with investors failed"
The next piece of bad news came early on Monday morning: "The financing talks held with various investors as part of the restructuring efforts failed and no fresh liquid funds could be provided by the financial creditors either," explains Tristan Prem from the Austrian Creditreform Association. 

Zitat Icon

The company is now to be closed down.

Tristan Prem, Creditreform

This is bitter news for the 116 employees affected by the insolvency: The company is to be closed down. "An application to this effect was already submitted to the court on Friday," continues Prem.

Almost 2000 creditors affected
In addition to the 116 employees, around 1900 creditors are affected by the insolvency, it was reported after the multi-million bankruptcy became known at the beginning of the year. As the Credit Protection Association (KSV1870) announced at the time, "liabilities of around 32 million euros are to be assumed."

Company founded at the end of the 80s
"Travel Europe Reiseveranstaltungs GmbH" was founded in 1989. According to Creditreform, its area of activity was the organization of group tours. These tours were "predominantly cultural tours in Europe, offered as guided group tours". The main source markets (customers' markets) were France, Spain and the United Kingdom. The main target markets (destinations), on the other hand, were Croatia, Portugal and Austria, according to a Creditreform press release at the time.

Raining millions during Corona

Interesting and explosive: A look at the transparency portal of the Ministry of Finance shows that the company received over ten million euros in Covid aid from 2021 to 2023:

  • 1,242,832.86 euros were paid out in 2021.
  • In 2022, a whopping 5,693,052.41 euros were paid out.
  • In 2023, 3,762,516.89 euros were paid out.

The debtor had intended to continue the company as part of the restructuring process. There had also been talks with a "strong partner from the travel industry", it was reported at the beginning of January. These hopes are now likely to have been dashed.

"Multiple crises" reason for bankruptcy
The reason given for the insolvency was that the "multiple crises" of recent years - Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and inflation - had hit the travel industry hard. Explosive: a look at the Ministry of Finance's transparency portal shows that the company had received over ten million euros in Covid aid from 2021 to 2023. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf