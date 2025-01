Successful debut for Hanshaw at West Ham

Seventh-placed Liverpool, with Marie-Therese Höbinger coming on as a substitute at the break, fell to a 2-1 defeat at penultimate-placed Leicester City. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and right-back Laura Wienroither did not get any minutes in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to hosts Chelsea in the London derby in front of 34,302 spectators at Stamford Bridge. After twelve games, Arsenal are currently third, ten points behind the undefeated leaders and local rivals.