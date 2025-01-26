“Only the very special guests get this”

Celebrity crowd in St. Willibald

"She got this party. And lots of love, of course," said the foam roller king from the Innviertel region, who has already been dubbed the new Richard Lugner in the media. And is that true? "I don't want to say anything about that. But I already have a star guest for the Opera Ball. It will be announced in about two weeks." And on Saturday, the 61-year-old already had numerous celebrities in attendance. ORF lady Eva Pölzl appeared with her new boyfriend Alfred Reinprecht, Elvis Presley's cousin Donna Presley came with musician Dennis Jale, Leo Windtner chatted animatedly with Leo Jindrak and Johann Lafer arrived a little late, but the TV chef took enough time for a warm embrace with birthday girl Waltraud. Opera ball fanfare and a serenade from Maite Kelly.