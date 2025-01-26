Anniversary with Mausi
“Only the very special guests get this”
Karl and Waltraud Guschlbauer celebrated a special anniversary. Which celebrities came, what "Mausi" Lugner has in common with the foam roller king and what Maite Kelly gave the host.
Christine "Mausi" Lugner traveled around 4000 kilometers to come to Karl and Waltraud Guschlbauer's party. Well, Tenerife isn't exactly around the corner. "I only arrived from my winter home at midnight and my plane leaves again on Sunday. But I definitely didn't want to miss this party. Karli makes me my punch cake every year for my birthday. I think only the really special guests get it," Christina winked. And gave the host two kisses on the cheek.
Golden medal of merit and a piece of leaning furniture
Elisabeth Gürtler came to St. Willibald with her son Georg and his wife Evi. After all, the Guschlbauers are also regular guests at Sacher. Bettina and Thomas Stelzer also brought a special gift for the company's 42nd anniversary and Waltraud Guschlbauer's 60th birthday. "Waltraud will receive the state's Golden Medal of Merit," said the governor. "I brought a piece of leaning furniture with me. In pink, of course, because Waltraud is like a rock in this company," explained Bettina Stelzer. The landlord spent over two weeks working on the guest list. After all, the party was intended for his wife.
Celebrity crowd in St. Willibald
"She got this party. And lots of love, of course," said the foam roller king from the Innviertel region, who has already been dubbed the new Richard Lugner in the media. And is that true? "I don't want to say anything about that. But I already have a star guest for the Opera Ball. It will be announced in about two weeks." And on Saturday, the 61-year-old already had numerous celebrities in attendance. ORF lady Eva Pölzl appeared with her new boyfriend Alfred Reinprecht, Elvis Presley's cousin Donna Presley came with musician Dennis Jale, Leo Windtner chatted animatedly with Leo Jindrak and Johann Lafer arrived a little late, but the TV chef took enough time for a warm embrace with birthday girl Waltraud. Opera ball fanfare and a serenade from Maite Kelly.
Opera ball fanfare for the "new" Federal President
The St. Willibald music band played a special piece to welcome the confectionery manufacturer. "The opera ball fanfare is normally only played when the Federal President enters the opera ball," joked Eva Pölzl. Singer Maite Kelly heated up the atmosphere with her hit "Warum hast du nicht nein gesagt". In the early hours of the morning, there was a little pick-me-up for those who had dragged out the closing time. Foam rolls, what else?
