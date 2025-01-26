Pöltl celebrates third win in a row with Toronto

48 hours after the 122:119 victory over the Hawks at the same venue, the Raptors took command towards the end of the second quarter in the State Farm Arena on Saturday (local time). From 42:41 onwards, they never relinquished the lead. The only third away win of the season was ultimately unchallenged. On Monday, Pöltl and his colleagues want to continue their current run of success against the New Orleans Pelicans, who travel to Lake Ontario with a 92:123 defeat at the Charlotte Hornets in their luggage.