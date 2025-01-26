NBA
Pöltl celebrates third win in a row with Toronto
A first for the Toronto Raptors: with a 117:94 win at the Atlanta Hawks, the Canadians have won three games in a row for the first time in the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season and five of their last six games. Scottie Barnes with 24 and RJ Barrett with 23 points were the protagonists. Jakob Pöltl from Vienna contributed nine points and rebounds, three assists and steals each and a block. He was in action for 27:24 minutes.
48 hours after the 122:119 victory over the Hawks at the same venue, the Raptors took command towards the end of the second quarter in the State Farm Arena on Saturday (local time). From 42:41 onwards, they never relinquished the lead. The only third away win of the season was ultimately unchallenged. On Monday, Pöltl and his colleagues want to continue their current run of success against the New Orleans Pelicans, who travel to Lake Ontario with a 92:123 defeat at the Charlotte Hornets in their luggage.
Cleveland in a slump
The Cleveland Cavaliers have slipped into a small slump. The Eastern Conference leaders suffered their third loss in a row with a 131-135 defeat against the Houston Rocktes. The Cavs had already lost 108-109 at the Texans on Wednesday. Even 39 points from Darius Garland and 33 points from Donovan Mitchell did not prevent Saturday's defeat.
In Paris, the Indiana Pacers managed to get revenge on the San Antonio Spurs. After Thursday's 110:140, the team from Indianapolis won the second encounter on the Seine with 136:98. Tyrese Haliburton led the winners with 28 points. The young French star Victor Wembanyama scored 20 points and grabbed twelve rebounds in his second "home game" for the Texans.
The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 122:107 in their first reunion since the 2024 NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum (24 points), Derrick White (23) and Jaylen Brown (22) led the defending champions. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points for the Mavs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
