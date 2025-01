ÖSV winning streak ends in Oberstdorf ski flying

Tschofenig slips off the podium

Tschofenig slipped back one place in the second round, ending his personal run of seven podium places. The overall World Cup leader from Carinthia had recently won in Bischofshofen and Zakopane. Maximilian Ortner was the second-best of the Austrians, who have jumped to multiple successes in recent weeks, just ahead of Michael Hayböck in sixth place.