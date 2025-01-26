Aloisianum trial: Why it came to diversion

The end of the trial against five pupils from the Aloisianum Catholic private school in Linz is causing discussion in the forums of the "Krone" newspaper. In May 2024, the boys had dragged a fellow pupil - who was 15 years old at the time - into a room on a school trip to Italy and forced her to give them a massage. On Friday, the five had to stand trial for coercion. In the end, there was a diversion. This means that there was no guilty verdict and no conviction. The defendants had previously apologized to the girl and acknowledged that what they had done was not right. There was also financial compensation.