Israeli hostage
Islamic Jihad wants to release civilian
The terrorist organization Hamas has admitted in the past that it no longer holds all Israeli hostages. Now Islamic Jihad has spoken out and announced that it will release a civilian in the coming week.
According to the Israeli government, they were supposed to be released this Saturday. The woman is alive and will be released as part of the agreement on the release of Palestinian prisoners for hostages, said a representative of the extremist organization Islamic Jihad. Israel's army could demand proof that the civilian was actually still alive.
Until she is released, the residents of the Gaza Strip will not be allowed to return to the north of the territory, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced. Previously, army spokesman Daniel Hagari had accused Hamas of violating the agreements on the release of hostages. According to the agreement, the release of civilians should have priority over soldiers. However, as reported, four young female scouts were released on Saturday.
Ceasefire remains in place
Hamas had told Israel that it had been unable to take the civilian from its ally Islamic Jihad. Netanyahu then decided not to let the ceasefire agreement collapse because of this minor violation. Last weekend, Hamas was late in handing over the first list of hostages, delaying the start of the six-week ceasefire on Sunday by hours. At that time, three abducted Israeli civilians were released.
Palestinians on their way to Egypt
On Saturday, 200 Palestinians were also taken from Israeli prisons. The first 130 were awaited by their families in the West Bank. A further 70 prisoners were taken to Egypt. The reason for this is that they have committed serious crimes. Many will travel on from there to other countries such as Qatar and Turkey.
The agreement stipulates that Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails for every female soldier released. According to Israeli media, Wael Kassem, who is said to have been involved in bomb attacks in Israel that left dozens dead, is among the prisoners released on Saturday.
