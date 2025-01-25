Mayor Ritsch wants to give it another go

Ritsch also had his election manifesto with him on Friday: it reads "Bregenz from A-Z" and contains 26 specific points that the Social Democrat wants to implement for the city. Bregenz is to become fit for the future - this certainly includes the controversial (underground) railroad extension, where the die is still not cast. The further development of the Achsiedlung housing estate and the reduction of through traffic are also on the list. Ritsch is also backing a Young City concept to make Bregenz more attractive again for younger people.