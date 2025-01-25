Municipal elections
Mayor Ritsch wants to give it another go
Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) wants to implement 26 points for Bregenz - if he were to become mayor once again. He presented his team on Friday.
He is mayor and wants to stay mayor. Michael Ritsch (SPÖ) presented his team for the upcoming municipal elections on March 16 on Friday. "Our list stands for real diversity: 50 percent women, 50 percent men - and they all bring different lifestyles, professions and perspectives to the table. It is precisely this mix that makes up our team," emphasized Ritsch. The team includes teachers and hospital staff, firefighters, schoolgirls and pensioners, as well as workers and academics. The youngest team member is 18 years old, the oldest 91.
Ritsch also had his election manifesto with him on Friday: it reads "Bregenz from A-Z" and contains 26 specific points that the Social Democrat wants to implement for the city. Bregenz is to become fit for the future - this certainly includes the controversial (underground) railroad extension, where the die is still not cast. The further development of the Achsiedlung housing estate and the reduction of through traffic are also on the list. Ritsch is also backing a Young City concept to make Bregenz more attractive again for younger people.
Opposing candidates
Ritsch's opponents are already known: Hubert Kinz from the Blue Party is entering the ring with the Red Party for the office of mayor. Sandra Schoch is trying for the Greens, and the Blacks are sending Roland Frühstück into the race. The Neos are not putting forward a candidate of their own.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.