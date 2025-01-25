Years of job hunting
An unemployed man says: “Age is my problem”
A 59-year-old from Flachgau is one of 1771 long-term unemployed people in Salzburg. The trained tile storekeeper lost his job when a company went bankrupt. In an interview with "Krone", he talks about his difficult situation.
"It was a shock for me," says the 59-year-old about the news that changed his life. He lost his job four years ago because the company went bankrupt. He had originally trained as a tiler, but then worked for the traditional Salzburg company for 32 years - as a janitor and man for all occasions. From mowing the lawn to clearing snow or providing goods for deliveries, the man from Flachgau took on various tasks. Always highly reliable and satisfied himself. "It was a good employer," he sums up bitterly today. The end came four years ago. And the grueling struggle for a new job began.
Not even rejections after job interviews
"I attended various courses," he says about measures at the AMS, which has been supporting the long-term unemployed like him with an even more intensive program since 2024. How CVs are written well was new to him. As was the IT world in general with its rapid changes. "I've never needed computers, I've always preferred being outdoors." He was also invited to a few job interviews, such as for warehouse jobs. But he never got the job and they didn't even bother to send rejections. "My age was probably the problem. Younger people are cheaper for the companies."
The single man from Flachgau now lives on 890 euros in unemployment benefit. "I'm glad that I'm at least debt-free and have my own house." A high rent would probably take away the last of his stability. He likes to go for long walks to avoid thinking too much. In the meantime, his back is making everything even more difficult. An intervertebral disc operation is imminent. Despite everything, he tries to remain optimistic. "Maybe I'll find somewhere after all."
