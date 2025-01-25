An unemployed man says: “Age is my problem”

Not even rejections after job interviews

"I attended various courses," he says about measures at the AMS, which has been supporting the long-term unemployed like him with an even more intensive program since 2024. How CVs are written well was new to him. As was the IT world in general with its rapid changes. "I've never needed computers, I've always preferred being outdoors." He was also invited to a few job interviews, such as for warehouse jobs. But he never got the job and they didn't even bother to send rejections. "My age was probably the problem. Younger people are cheaper for the companies."