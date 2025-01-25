Christoph Knasmüllner:
“Admira belong in the Bundesliga!”
From the soccer lower house to the top flight? Admira's Knasmüllner has big goals after his return to Südstadt. The 32-year-old was recently sidelined in Poland, but was paid handsomely for it.
"I was a bit surprised, there were some really good players there."
Poland's lower house of soccer presented Christoph Knasmüllner with hurdles. This was due to the fact that he quickly ended up on the sidelines at Wieczysta Krakow, then a fourth-division club, after his move from Rapid and celebrated his promotion on the substitutes' bench. "When they sacked the coach and a new one came in, I realized that it wasn't going to work out for me," says the eighth-man, who was handsomely compensated financially for his reserve role. "The owner owns 200 pharmacies. He didn't care about money at all. There were just very few spectators.
All right, stripfing "vibes"! "I've never experienced it like that." After a year, his adventure was over in August and the 32-year-old's contract was terminated. "I can't blame myself, I gave it my all until the end." By that he also means his time without a club. "Knasi" installed a small gym within his own four walls. "I was always fit." Which Admira took note of. After strong training performances, the prodigal son was recently recalled.
"I owe the club so much, I was given a great reception." From familiar faces. He still knows Malicsek, Ebner and Verwüster from Admira, Alar from Grün-Weiß. "We all stick together. My club is not in first place for nothing." The emphasis is on my!
"He can make the difference"
The veteran, who once played 105 competitive matches for the second-division club, has the Admira DNA down to a tee - and big goals! "This traditional club belongs in the Bundesliga. I want to make my contribution." According to coach Thomas Silberberger, this could be no small task: "He can make the difference in the 2nd division." Namely in the battle for the title Chris Thor
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.