“Admira belong in the Bundesliga!”

"I owe the club so much, I was given a great reception." From familiar faces. He still knows Malicsek, Ebner and Verwüster from Admira, Alar from Grün-Weiß. "We all stick together. My club is not in first place for nothing." The emphasis is on my!

"He can make the difference"

The veteran, who once played 105 competitive matches for the second-division club, has the Admira DNA down to a tee - and big goals! "This traditional club belongs in the Bundesliga. I want to make my contribution." According to coach Thomas Silberberger, this could be no small task: "He can make the difference in the 2nd division." Namely in the battle for the title Chris Thor