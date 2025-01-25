Vorteilswelt
Christoph Knasmüllner:

“Admira belong in the Bundesliga!”

25.01.2025 09:00

From the soccer lower house to the top flight? Admira's Knasmüllner has big goals after his return to Südstadt. The 32-year-old was recently sidelined in Poland, but was paid handsomely for it.  

"I was a bit surprised, there were some really good players there."
Poland's lower house of soccer presented Christoph Knasmüllner with hurdles. This was due to the fact that he quickly ended up on the sidelines at Wieczysta Krakow, then a fourth-division club, after his move from Rapid and celebrated his promotion on the substitutes' bench. "When they sacked the coach and a new one came in, I realized that it wasn't going to work out for me," says the eighth-man, who was handsomely compensated financially for his reserve role. "The owner owns 200 pharmacies. He didn't care about money at all. There were just very few spectators.

Knasmüllner's (Wed.) intermezzo in Krakow ended in the stands (Bild: ZVG)
Knasmüllner's (Wed.) intermezzo in Krakow ended in the stands
(Bild: ZVG)

All right, stripfing "vibes"! "I've never experienced it like that." After a year, his adventure was over in August and the 32-year-old's contract was terminated. "I can't blame myself, I gave it my all until the end." By that he also means his time without a club. "Knasi" installed a small gym within his own four walls. "I was always fit." Which Admira took note of. After strong training performances, the prodigal son was recently recalled.

Knasmüllner has already played 105 competitive matches for Admira (Bild: GEPA)
Knasmüllner has already played 105 competitive matches for Admira
(Bild: GEPA)

"I owe the club so much, I was given a great reception." From familiar faces. He still knows Malicsek, Ebner and Verwüster from Admira, Alar from Grün-Weiß. "We all stick together. My club is not in first place for nothing." The emphasis is on my!
"He can make the difference"
The veteran, who once played 105 competitive matches for the second-division club, has the Admira DNA down to a tee - and big goals! "This traditional club belongs in the Bundesliga. I want to make my contribution." According to coach Thomas Silberberger, this could be no small task: "He can make the difference in the 2nd division." Namely in the battle for the title Chris Thor

