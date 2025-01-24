Prominent FPÖ mentions in the three-digit range

Criticism from the SPÖ and the Greens

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler called the results "highly alarming". He said it was necessary to do everything possible to combat right-wing extremism. "The FPÖ is attacking the democratic pillars of the Republic, the independent judiciary and independent media and does not shy away from encroaching on personal freedoms," said Babler. "It is high time that the right-wing extremism report, which was abolished by the ÖVP and FPÖ in 2001, is finally available again," said Sabine Schatz, the SPÖ spokesperson for the culture of remembrance, in a press release.