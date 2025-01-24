World Cup slopes are ready: FIS gave the green light

Ticket rush

A total of 150,000 spectators are expected in the finish area, while others can watch for free along the slopes. According to the association, advance sales for the opening ceremony and the integrated mixed team parallel competition are going extremely well. "For this reason, we have decided to also open the red sector in the finish stadium and issue an additional 1,500 tickets," explained Florian Phleps, the project manager for the World Championships. Due to limited capacity at the opening, the organizer is expecting 10,000 spectators on this day.