"Optimal snow cover"
World Cup slopes are ready: FIS gave the green light
The World Championship slopes in Saalbach-Hinterglemm are ready for the planned ski spectacle. The snow inspection carried out by the FIS on Friday for the major event from February 4 to 16 was positive, as Ski Austria announced.
"The snow cover on the training and qualification slopes is optimal, and the Schneekristall and Ulli Maier slopes are perfectly prepared for the first training runs," explained Bartl Gensbichler, Head of Sport Saalbach 2025.
The courses are currently being modeled, while the starting areas are being prepared and the first parts of the race infrastructure are being set up. "Our dedicated team is working around the clock to ensure that the slopes are in perfect condition," said Gensbichler. Among other things, 56 km of safety nets are now being installed.
Ticket rush
A total of 150,000 spectators are expected in the finish area, while others can watch for free along the slopes. According to the association, advance sales for the opening ceremony and the integrated mixed team parallel competition are going extremely well. "For this reason, we have decided to also open the red sector in the finish stadium and issue an additional 1,500 tickets," explained Florian Phleps, the project manager for the World Championships. Due to limited capacity at the opening, the organizer is expecting 10,000 spectators on this day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
