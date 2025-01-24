Hörl should enter the National Council again

People's Party must not sell itself short

In October, after the election in which the ÖVP suffered heavy losses, the Zillertal hotelier issued a warning to the federal government: the People's Party should not sell itself short or make unnecessary compromises just to save the chancellor's post. As is well known, this was given up and for the first time in its history, the People's Party will be the small coalition partner in an FPÖ/ÖVP coalition.