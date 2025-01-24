Vorteilswelt
"Are speculations"

Hörl should enter the National Council again

Nachrichten
24.01.2025 20:00

At first, it didn't look like Zillertal ÖVP member Franz Hörl would enter the House of Representatives. Now, however, it could still work out, according to media reports. Hörl himself is surprised and speaks of speculation.

Franz Hörl - business ally, cable car operator - member of the National Council? According to media reports, if the math works out, the 68-year-old is likely to enter the House of Representatives for the third time. This was not originally expected, as he is in 21st place on the ÖVP federal list, from which eight people are allowed to enter the National Council.

He himself is also extremely surprised: "They didn't talk to me. I am quite surprised about the speculation in one medium. There are a lot of question marks behind this opportunity."

They didn't talk to me. I am quite surprised about the speculation in the Tiroler Tageszeitung. There are a lot of question marks behind this opportunity.

Franz Hörl

However, should he be called to parliament, he would of course return to the National Council. 

People's Party must not sell itself short
In October, after the election in which the ÖVP suffered heavy losses, the Zillertal hotelier issued a warning to the federal government: the People's Party should not sell itself short or make unnecessary compromises just to save the chancellor's post. As is well known, this was given up and for the first time in its history, the People's Party will be the small coalition partner in an FPÖ/ÖVP coalition.

Still playing coy in the fall
When he was asked in the fall whether he could imagine working with the Blue Party, he was still tight-lipped. At that time, the prospect of re-entering parliament looked bleak. This would only be possible if enough of the ÖVP grandees ahead of him re-entered the federal government or left federal politics.

And that is exactly what it looks like now, so that Hörl, who received 4,173 preferential votes, can return to his old role as a member of the National Council.

Nadine Isser
