Pöltl secures Toronto’s second away win of the season

The Canadians are currently experiencing their best phase of the NBA season. They have won four of their last five games. At the Hawks, they turned a six-point deficit into a win in the final period after leading for a long time. Pöltl kept his cool at the free throw line with 2.7 seconds left. Scottie Barnes was the Raptors' top scorer with 25 points and they now have a 2:19 away record. The Canadians face the Hawks again on Saturday.