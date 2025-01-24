Nothing works anymore!
Benko in Zelle: the low point of a steep decline
Even after the wave of bankruptcies in the Signa Group and his bankruptcy as an entrepreneur, the Tyrolean allowed himself a life of luxury. Now the handcuffs have clicked for René Benko in his Innsbruck office. A look back at a life of luxury ...
At the 77th Hahnenkamm Race, René Benko and his wife Nathalie were still beaming with joy as they posed for the many Adabei photographers. The 85th Kitzbühel spectacle is probably no longer an issue for the former glamorous couple.
Ever since the collapse of the Signa Group, the founder of the convoluted conglomerate had avoided the public eye. However, the bon vivant did not want to give up a life of luxury even after his personal bankruptcy as an entrepreneur in March 2024.
Nor did he have to. Thanks to an ingenious foundation structure that is considered the Benkos' bunker.
Mother Ingeborg continued to pay the 235,000-euro monthly rent for the 86-million-euro villa in Innsbruck-Igls, which is held by a Benko foundation just like Chalet N in Lech or the Stüblergut in Styria, which is valued at 30 million.
Benko caused a stir until the end
The financial juggler was still on the hunt there at the end of September 2024. With the Tyrolean Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), who then had to resign from the provincial government.
A photo of a Benko boat trip on Lake Garda in August 2024 published by the "Krone" caused outrage even among his administrator Andreas Grabenweger. The billionaire bankrupt should no longer have been allowed to use the blue Malibu sports boat, which had already been valued by an expert months earlier, in insolvency. Nevertheless, he sailed around relaxed in front of Villa Ansaldi.
Missed dinner in prison
Benko was arrested in Innsbruck on Thursday morning. The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) had ordered the arrest on the grounds of risk of concealment and risk of committing a crime. Following an initial interrogation of Benko, a request was made for him to be remanded in custody.
He was subsequently taken to the Vienna-Josefstadt prison (JA), where he moved into a cell. A decision on possible pre-trial detention is expected to be made here on Friday. As the "Krone" learned, he missed dinner due to his late arrival. His glamorous life is behind him for the time being.
