Is Citroën reviving the duck after all?
Citroën recently launched the e-C3, a pretty little electric car at an affordable price. Unlike the R5 from Renault, however, its design has nothing to do with earlier models, as the brand did not want to jump on the retro bandwagon - despite having suitable classics. Until now.
Journalists never tired of asking the big retro question at recent car presentations: Is Citroën bringing out an electric car in the style of the blessed duck? The Citroën 2CV? Renault's R5 and R4 are excellent, and the Twingo is also a heartbreaker.
So far, however, representatives of the brand have come up against granite. "Citroën doesn't bring retro design, but concentrates on modern cars," they kept saying. However, the successful translation of classic Renaults into modern cars does not seem to have left the people in Poissy cold after all.
If the report in the British magazine Autocar is not a hoax, then Citroën now wants to bring back the "duck" as an electric car after all. The British magazine cites an unnamed high-ranking source in the car manufacturer's management.
The Stellantis brand is apparently reacting to the great success of the new Renault 5 in France, which has clearly outperformed the comparable Citroen e-C3 in terms of sales figures. The 2CV comeback is still at an early stage, according to the report, but is set to take place, although Citroën recently rejected rumors to this effect.
Now all that remains is to get the design right - a retro vehicle like this can go badly wrong.
