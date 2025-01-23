Not enough tools against Putin’s disinformation

What about the FPÖ?

Van der Bellen also commented on Austrian domestic policy and explained his approach to forming a government to the ambassadors. "As you know, I did not take the decision to entrust the FPÖ with forming a government lightly," said Van der Bellen. After the failure of the three-way talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens and the withdrawal of Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, a new picture had emerged - "one in which the voices in the People's Party, which had previously ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under Mr. Kickl, had become much quieter".