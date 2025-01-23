Van der Bellen warns
Not enough tools against Putin’s disinformation
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has left no good hair on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's head and warned of a destabilization of democracy abroad. This is happening in particular due to the Kremlin's influence through disinformation.
At the traditional New Year's reception for diplomats accredited in Vienna on Thursday in the Hofburg, the Austrian head of state admitted: "We don't have enough tools" against this. Apart from Russia's war against its "victim Ukraine, he (Putin) is stirring up hatred in his own country against the West and in our countries he is trying to destabilize our democratic, liberal societies with disinformation.
And as it turns out, we are not immune to these threats. We do not have enough tools to counter the lies and distortions that are flooding our society, including on social media," said the concerned Federal President to the assembled diplomats. A tug-of-war for the minds of people and governments seems to have begun.
"Divisions within societies are deepening"
In view of ongoing crises, such as the climate catastrophe and the escalation in the Middle East conflict, as well as a "new world order" that is emerging, Van der Bellen spoke in general terms of "interesting times - a term (...) that is not meant in a positive way". "The division within our societies and in international relations is deepening."
Fatalism is certainly no solution, emphasized Van der Bellen. "We need hope and determination." And also: "We need partnerships, multilateralism - the European Union and the United Nations - and we need diplomacy." This is why Austria is once again applying for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council - for the 2027/28 period, the Head of State noted.
Here, the Federal President also drew a link to Donald Trump's return to the office of US President at the beginning of the week: it is still unclear how the decisions of the new administration in Washington will affect other countries, multilateralism, the global economy and climate protection. What is clear, however, is that the long-standing, flourishing transatlantic relationship "remains an important pillar of Austrian and European policy". He trusts that the alliance will continue to exist on the basis of respect, goodwill and shared values.
What about the FPÖ?
Van der Bellen also commented on Austrian domestic policy and explained his approach to forming a government to the ambassadors. "As you know, I did not take the decision to entrust the FPÖ with forming a government lightly," said Van der Bellen. After the failure of the three-way talks between the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens and the withdrawal of Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, a new picture had emerged - "one in which the voices in the People's Party, which had previously ruled out cooperation with the FPÖ under Mr. Kickl, had become much quieter".
This has opened up a new path that was not there before. "My goal must be to have a stable government for the Republic of Austria." Whatever the outcome of the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP, "I will continue to ensure that the principles and rules of our constitution are correctly observed and adhered to. That is my task as Federal President (...)", emphasized Van der Bellen. Earlier in his speech, he had already emphasized that Austria must remain a stable partner in the European Union.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.