First victory with the team
Ski flying becomes a new adventure for Carinthian Adler
High-flyer Maximilian Ortner comes to the Monster-Bakken in Oberstdorf in ninth place in the overall World Cup. The Feldkirchner has only sailed to 190 meters once in his career.
Feldkirch ski jumper Maxi Ortner wants to fulfill his dream of flying in Oberstdorf. Two years ago, the 22-year-old made it to 127 meters in the qualifying round at Kulm, and before that he had sailed to 190 meters in training. He wants to feel that feeling again this Friday in the qualifiers for the World Cup on the 235 m hill - and then jump for World Cup points in a flying competition for the first time in his career.
"I can't really remember back then, I just want to show some cool jumps," says Maxi, who soaks up a lot of information from established colleagues and coaches. "Of course that helps when you have less experience yourself."
Winning my first World Cup jumping competition with the team was really cool. Hearing the anthem is really special.
Maxi ORTNER, Skispringer aus Feldkirchen
Consistency and two premieres
Alongside tour winner Tschofenig, Ortner is the second Carinthian high-flyer this season. These successes should also inspire him for the monster hill in Oberstdorf.
- He finished third in Lillehammer, his first time on a World Cup podium.
- In 16 competitions, he jumped into the top 10 eight times and was never worse than 21st place - that means ninth place in the overall World Cup! "I've worked hard for this consistency!"
- In Zakopane, he celebrated his first World Cup victory on his first outing with the team. "I didn't just jump along, I was also able to make a contribution with good distances - that was really special."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.