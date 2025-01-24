Ski flying becomes a new adventure for Carinthian Adler

Feldkirch ski jumper Maxi Ortner wants to fulfill his dream of flying in Oberstdorf. Two years ago, the 22-year-old made it to 127 meters in the qualifying round at Kulm, and before that he had sailed to 190 meters in training. He wants to feel that feeling again this Friday in the qualifiers for the World Cup on the 235 m hill - and then jump for World Cup points in a flying competition for the first time in his career.