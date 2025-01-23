Vorteilswelt
Pre-trial detention requested

From the villa to the cell: This is where Benko is being held

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 12:54

Real estate juggler René Benko was arrested in his villa in Igls at around 8.30 a.m. on Thursday and taken to Innsbruck prison on the grounds of "risk of conspiracy and risk of committing a crime".

In a cell in the Zieglstadl - the colloquial name for Innsbruck's court prison - he is waiting for a judge to decide on the application by the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) to impose pre-trial detention.

Largest prison in western Austria
Innsbruck prison is located on the south-western outskirts of the Tyrolean capital - right on the border with the municipality of Völs. Zieglstadl is the third largest judicial prison in Austria and the largest prison in western Austria.

A court must make a decision within 48 hours on any pre-trial detention, which insiders say is very likely. Lawyer Norbert Weis confirmed the arrest of Benko, who is to be questioned by the police in the Zieglstadl.

Lived in a villa worth millions despite mega-bankruptcy
It is still unclear how much time René Benko, who lived in a villa worth millions in Innsbruck-Igls (picture below) despite being bankrupt to the tune of billions, will spend in a cell in the Zieglstadl. It is quite likely that Benko will be transferred to Vienna after the decision as to whether he must remain in custody, as the competent authority - the WKStA - is based in the federal capital.

René Benko resided in this multi-million villa until his arrest, despite being bankrupt to the tune of billions.
René Benko resided in this multi-million villa until his arrest, despite being bankrupt to the tune of billions.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/EXPA / APA / picturedesk.com)

No chance of release on bail
According to information from "Krone", there is no chance that Benko could be released on bail, as the law only provides for this possibility if the reason for his arrest is a risk of flight ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

