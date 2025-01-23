Vorteilswelt
Caution required

Freezing rain causes black ice in the east

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 08:03

Caution was the watchword on Austria's roads and paths on Thursday night. Ice, snow and freezing rain turned into dangerous slippery conditions for driving and walking. But even in the early hours of the morning, there was still an increased risk of black ice.

The dangerously slippery roads and sidewalks were mainly in Lower Austria and Vienna. Due to the sub-zero temperatures, icy rain quickly formed, which led to black ice a little later - so increased caution was required. According to the severe weather center, there was even a red warning level in the east of the country.

Risk of slipping
Black ice and sub-zero temperatures were still a source of concern for many people in the early hours of the morning. Because of the prolonged freezing rain, the roads and especially sidewalks were still extremely slippery and sometimes dangerous.

It's getting milder again
By the weekend, however, the weather will show a milder side again. Only the fog could still be a little persistent in the early hours of the morning.

Thursday will remain mostly freezing cold, with temperatures between zero and plus five degrees. During the course of the day, it may continue to snow or drizzle unproductively throughout the country. The snow line will drop to 800 meters.

A friendly mix of sun and clouds will then prevail on Friday. However, the wind will still be moderate to brisk. Temperatures of up to plus eight degrees will be possible throughout Austria.

Thick fog and high mist will persist on Saturday and Sunday morning. In the afternoon, however, the sun will prevail here too. Even in the inner Alps, the sun will be out frequently. In the eastern areas it will be slightly foehn-like, otherwise a weak to moderate wind will blow for the most part. Temperatures during the day will be between plus one and plus five degrees.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Irina Stöckl
Irina Stöckl
