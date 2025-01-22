Panicked passengers jumped off a train – several dead

Panic among passengers

The accident reportedly took place near a railroad station in Jalgaon district. It was initially unclear how many people were on the Pushpak Express at the time of the accident. According to initial information, there was a spark on one of the carriages due to a "hot axle" or a "jammed brake", the PTI news agency reported, citing a railroad official. "Some passengers panicked. They pulled the emergency brake and some of them jumped out."