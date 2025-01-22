Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

False rumors

Panicked passengers jumped off a train – several dead

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 19:30

In western India, several people panicked and jumped from a train onto a neighboring track and were hit by a passing train. At least twelve passengers were fatally injured, reported the broadcaster NDTV and other Indian media.

0 Kommentare

According to the report, passengers jumped out of carriages of the Pushpak Express after rumors of a fire spread. Someone pulled the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt. Panic broke out on the train. The rumors turned out to be false.

The authorities assumed that twelve people had died, NDTV reported, citing the head of the affected district of Jalgaon in the state of Maharashtra.

"Devastating"
The loss of life in this tragic accident is staggering, wrote the head of the Union state government, Devendra Fadnavis, on the X platform. Rescue workers are taking care of the injured.

Panic among passengers
The accident reportedly took place near a railroad station in Jalgaon district. It was initially unclear how many people were on the Pushpak Express at the time of the accident. According to initial information, there was a spark on one of the carriages due to a "hot axle" or a "jammed brake", the PTI news agency reported, citing a railroad official. "Some passengers panicked. They pulled the emergency brake and some of them jumped out."

India has one of the largest rail networks in the world. However, many trains in the world's most populous country are old and some tracks are in need of renovation. Accidents happen time and again. The worst accident to date occurred in 1981, when at least 800 people died. The Indian government is investing heavily in modernizing the railroads and expanding the rail network.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf