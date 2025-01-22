False rumors
Panicked passengers jumped off a train – several dead
In western India, several people panicked and jumped from a train onto a neighboring track and were hit by a passing train. At least twelve passengers were fatally injured, reported the broadcaster NDTV and other Indian media.
According to the report, passengers jumped out of carriages of the Pushpak Express after rumors of a fire spread. Someone pulled the emergency brake, bringing the train to a halt. Panic broke out on the train. The rumors turned out to be false.
The authorities assumed that twelve people had died, NDTV reported, citing the head of the affected district of Jalgaon in the state of Maharashtra.
"Devastating"
The loss of life in this tragic accident is staggering, wrote the head of the Union state government, Devendra Fadnavis, on the X platform. Rescue workers are taking care of the injured.
Panic among passengers
The accident reportedly took place near a railroad station in Jalgaon district. It was initially unclear how many people were on the Pushpak Express at the time of the accident. According to initial information, there was a spark on one of the carriages due to a "hot axle" or a "jammed brake", the PTI news agency reported, citing a railroad official. "Some passengers panicked. They pulled the emergency brake and some of them jumped out."
India has one of the largest rail networks in the world. However, many trains in the world's most populous country are old and some tracks are in need of renovation. Accidents happen time and again. The worst accident to date occurred in 1981, when at least 800 people died. The Indian government is investing heavily in modernizing the railroads and expanding the rail network.
