Record figures
Tourism is booming: “The world is in the mood for Vienna”
Vienna has now also shaken off the pandemic in tourism - the Danube metropolis broke all records last year
The figures speak for themselves: 2024 was a year of superlatives for Viennese tourism. "The best year since records began," enthuses City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke (SPÖ).
Best result since records began
With a record 18.9 million overnight stays and an impressive 34% increase in revenue compared to 2019, the billion mark in revenue was already broken in November. The details show an impressive development: with a room occupancy rate of 71% and an 82% share of international guests, the city's attractiveness is evident in all its facets.
For the first time, Vienna's hotels managed to break the one billion euro mark for overnight stays in October.
Finanzstadtrat Peter Hanke (SPÖ)
Bild: Zwefo
The world as a guest in Vienna
Michael Trestl from Austrian Airlines: "The world is in the mood for Vienna." The top five tourists by country: Germany, the rest of Austria, the USA, Italy and Great Britain. In addition, major events and congresses attract tens of thousands of guests every year.
Great synergy effects
With an 11 percent increase in arrivals (8.17 million) and a nine percent rise in overnight stays, Vienna is proving to be a crisis-proof tourism location and an indispensable economic factor. Sectors such as gastronomy, trade and culture also benefit from this.
Tourism creates thousands of jobs
This secures thousands of year-round jobs. Norbert Kettner, Director of Vienna Tourist Board: "Tourism means added value, quality of life and an economy of good cooperation." In the fight against "overtourism", areas outside of the 1st district should also become more of a focus. Kettner: "A traffic-calmed city center is at the top of the wish list for the new federal government."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
