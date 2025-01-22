Crime thoroughly planned
Baby abducted from hospital by “nurse”
Less than 24 hours after its birth, a baby has been kidnapped from a hospital in Italy - by a woman posing as a nurse. After a major manhunt in the city of Cosenza (Calabria region), the kidnapper of the baby was tracked down and the child was returned to its parents.
Both the mother and the grandmother were with the baby in a room at the clinic when the woman took the newborn for an alleged examination. When the baby was not returned, the parents raised the alarm. According to the authorities, a manhunt was launched immediately.
Kidnappers caught on the highway
The police closed all exits in the city. The authorities were then able to track down the woman using the footage from the clinic's surveillance cameras. On the outskirts of Cosenza, shortly before entering the highway, a vehicle was stopped by the police. On board were the woman, her husband and the kidnapped baby. The couple was then arrested. The parents, who had been waiting in the hospital, were able to embrace their baby again.
Pretending to be pregnant
According to Italian media reports, the couple had planned the crime for some time. The woman had faked a pregnancy for months and later announced that she had given birth to a child. Everything was prepared for a baby welcome party in the couple's apartment.
