Baby abducted from hospital by “nurse”

Kidnappers caught on the highway

The police closed all exits in the city. The authorities were then able to track down the woman using the footage from the clinic's surveillance cameras. On the outskirts of Cosenza, shortly before entering the highway, a vehicle was stopped by the police. On board were the woman, her husband and the kidnapped baby. The couple was then arrested. The parents, who had been waiting in the hospital, were able to embrace their baby again.