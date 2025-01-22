Vorteilswelt
Abandoned for 72 hours

How Christine and Eva survived in the wilderness

Nachrichten
22.01.2025 15:00

What sounds like a nightmare to many "normal people" was the greatest adventure of their lives for 14 young scouts from Braunau. The young people, aged between 14 and 16, had to survive for 72 hours in teams of two in the Swedish wilderness and complete tasks along the way.

0 Kommentare

In the end, Christine and Eva scored the most points and were crowned the winners of "CaEx vs. WILD" - you can watch all the episodes on YouTube. "Time passes really slowly. We talked to each other a lot and spent a lot of time on the challenges. We underestimated the fire challenge. We didn't manage it straight away, we were a bit desperate," says 16-year-old Eva, who has been a scout for ten years.

Christine and Eva were on their own for 72 hours in the Swedish wilderness. (Bild: Pfadfindergruppe Braunau am Inn – CaEx)
A fallen tree was used as a shelter. (Bild: Pfadfindergruppe Braunau am Inn – CaEx)
"It will work out somehow"
But how do you prepare for an adventure like this? "We were immediately excited and very motivated. We thought it would work out somehow and took it in our stride. We got through the first night really well, everything went really well," said the winners, who were able to use a fallen tree as a base for their shelter. "I think we would have made it even longer, but it was also nice to be back home," said Eva.

A quarter of a million views
"The project was financed by donations of money and goods. The volunteer time involved amounted to between 2500 and 3000 hours. We are grateful for a quarter of a million views and thousands of likes and comments," says organizer Patrick Eichriedler, bringing the project to a successful conclusion.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
