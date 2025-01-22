Two years suspended
Ex-footballer as fraudster: “Can’t handle money”
Ex-professional footballer Stefan Stangl (33) has confessed in his criminal trial. The former national team player is said to have promised his victims lucrative investments or the sale of expensive watches, but speculated on the money he received: 24 months in prison on a part-time basis. In future, he wants to "bake small rolls".
Former professional footballer Stefan Stangl is currently on trial in Vienna's regional court. The Styrian was called up to the national team in his heyday and played for Sturm, Salzburg, Rapid and Austria.
In front of judge Christian Gneist, he states that he "invested" a lot of money after his sporting career: "I acquired technologies that allowed me to earn new crypto income," he says and adds: "I speculated it all away again. I have to be honest about that."
Fast rise, deep fall
"After his professional career, the accused did not pursue any regular work. Instead, he decided to invest in cryptocurrencies," said the public prosecutor, introducing the trial for aggravated commercial fraud and embezzlement. When the money ran out, he obtained fresh money through fraudulent activities. In total, he is said to have defrauded his victims of around 250,000 euros.
Expensive watches, Thermomix, ...
For example, he pretended to sell the victims' expensive watches and send them the proceeds - which he did not do. Among other things, he was given a Rolex worth 43,000 euros. He also falsely claimed to sell watches. The buyers transferred a lot of money but never saw the goods. He is also accused of fraud "in the other direction": he allegedly took over a Thermomix for 4,000 euros but did not pay for it.
"I quit from one day to the next because of an injury," he says, explaining that he couldn't cope with suddenly earning drastically less. "I was greedy, always wanted more and more."
Little daughter never seen before
Stangl has been in custody for six months, he was arrested on July 27 at Düsseldorf airport (on his way to Dubai): "I've been in seven different prisons. I want to get back to my family." The accused has never seen his daughter, who was born in December. He looks back critically on his soccer career: "I was very quickly in the sunshine and then in hell. I don't want either anymore."
"My client earned a lot of money when he was young and couldn't handle it when this was no longer the case," emphasizes his defence lawyer Bernhard Lehofer.
Stangl pleaded guilty to all 18 facts, only some of the damages were not as high as claimed by the victims: "I didn't come across a Thermomix for 4000 euros during my internet research," says Lehofer.
Prominent victims
"I earned very well in soccer by Austrian standards. I wanted it to continue like that," said Stangl during the trial. In future, however, he wanted to "bake smaller rolls". The injured parties are mostly former soccer colleagues, and some very famous names are among the victims. The verdict is handed down shortly after 12 noon: 24 months in prison, six months of which are fixed. Stangl will therefore be released from prison on Monday. He has to pay his victims around 200,000 euros in damages. Not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.