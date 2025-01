Young people in Austria: What problems do you see?

Austria is well positioned when it comes to education and leisure activities for young people. There are also plenty of social support programs, for example in difficult life situations. On the other hand, however, there is the increasing pressure and stress that teenagers are exposed to, including through social media. Bullying is one of the issues in this context. Incorrect parenting can also lead to behavioral problems, which ultimately affects society. Last but not least, we should mention juvenile delinquency, which repeatedly makes the headlines.