Classic elegance

Why everyone needs a camel hair coat

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 08:00

A camel hair coat is not only a symbol of classic elegance, but also a versatile and stylish garment that enhances any wardrobe. Especially during the winter sales, it's worth keeping an eye out for this timeless classic - it never goes out of fashion and is back in high demand this season.

A fine example of the stylish use of a camel hair coat was recently shown by Ivanka Trump. During the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, the day before her father Donald Trump's inauguration, she appeared in an exquisite ensemble by Oscar de la Renta.

Her outfit included a tan coat with intricate 3D floral appliqués, paired with a color-coordinated turtleneck sweater. Black leather boots with patent toe and burgundy gloves completed the look and gave it a modern twist.

Ivanka's 14-year-old daughter Arabella Rose Kushner has also demonstrated a keen sense of fashion. At her grandfather's inauguration, she wore a knee-length cape coat in beige. The model with mandarin collar was accentuated at the waist by a wide belt, creating a clear, feminine silhouette. Combined with matching trousers and black leather boots with block heels, her look exuded simple elegance that perfectly matched her mother.

Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration with her stylish children. (Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Jeenah Moon / REUTERS)
Ivanka Trump at her father's inauguration with her stylish children.
(Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Jeenah Moon / REUTERS)

Ivanka herself chose a dark peacock green trouser suit on this day, rounded off with a beret in the same shade - a fashionable eye-catcher that also retained the classic style.

Reese Witherspoon was also a fashionable eye-catcher and the epitome of elegance these days. She wore a camel hair coat like a cape over a light blue trouser suit. 

Reese Witherspoon on her way to Jimmy Kimmel (Bild: APA-PictureDesk/XNY / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Reese Witherspoon on her way to Jimmy Kimmel
(Bild: APA-PictureDesk/XNY / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Denisa Palsha combines the coat with a glittering trouser suit (Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Marcy Swingle / Camera Press)
Denisa Palsha combines the coat with a glittering trouser suit
(Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Marcy Swingle / Camera Press)
Roopal Patel wears the coat with a black turtleneck sweater and light gray pants. (Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Marcy Swingle / Camera Press)
Roopal Patel wears the coat with a black turtleneck sweater and light gray pants.
(Bild: APA-PictureDesk/Marcy Swingle / Camera Press)

The camel hair coat: a must-have for the winter wardrobe
Whether simple or with special details, the camel hair coat remains an essential piece for every fashion-conscious woman. It adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit and proves that true elegance never goes out of fashion.

