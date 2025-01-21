Helicopter rescue
Father and son (5) tobogganed into the abyss
A terrible tobogganing accident occurred on Monday afternoon in the Vorarlberg municipality of Sonntag. A father was out tobogganing with his five-year-old son when the duo left the road and plunged 25 meters into the depths. The two were so seriously injured that they had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
On Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old man and his five-year-old son were tobogganing downhill from the mountain station of the Sonntag-Stein cable car. After a short ride, the two went over the left edge of the road on the icy road and subsequently fell about 25 meters over steep, rocky terrain.
Witnesses to the accident and members of the mountain rescue team who happened to be present treated the two injured people immediately. While the boy was rescued by the first aiders, the 41-year-old had to be rescued by the crew of the "Gallus 2" rescue helicopter using a rope.
Gallus 2 took the injured tobogganers to hospital
Father and son were then flown by helicopter to the regional hospital in Feldkirch. The degree of injury to both is still undetermined.
