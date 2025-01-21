“Don’t occupy myself with negative thoughts”

First of all, it has to be said that the other clubs in Austria have done a good job in recent years. First and foremost Sturm, but also Austria and Rapid. You have to pay tribute to these clubs and it shows that Red Bull Salzburg's many titles in the past were not a foregone conclusion. We naturally have great potential, with a lot of young, highly talented players. It's now a matter of conveying my playing idea to them and getting players back on board who have been on the sidelines recently. I have no idea what happened before me, and that doesn't matter to me. I know what kind of player I am. And with that, we want to turn the team into a unit that works on the pitch. I am convinced that we can turn the right screws to be successful again.