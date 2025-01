10,000 euros transferred to the “wrong” daughter

The trail leads to Vienna

A short time later, the woman was led to believe that her child needed to make urgent payments, but that this would not work with the new phone. The mother transferred 10,000 euros in four tranches. The IBAN of the domestic account and the intended purpose were specified. Immediately after the transfer, the money was withdrawn from an ATM in Vienna. And of course the daughter does not have a new cell phone number. The detectives are investigating.